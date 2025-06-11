International hotel, desi guests: 4-star in Dubai serves poha, plays Hindi news channels

Indian viewers have been left much amused by a four-star hotel in Dubai that appears to cater to a predominantly desi audience - to the extent that it serves an array of Indian dishes in the breakfast buffet, offers Hindi news channels on the television, and has IPL pennants in the sports bar. A Dubai hotel is going viral for its several desi touches. (Instagram/@majesticcityretreat)

Even the clock hanging in the hotel gym has a desi touch - it was bought from Big Bazaar.

Desi touches in Dubai hotel

A video highlighting the Majestic City Retreat Hotel’s desi touches was shared on Instagram by stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant. “When your international hotel is basically Indian,” Pant captioned his video, which opens with a view of the Dubai skyline.

The camera then moves inside to show the Big Bazaar wall clock hanging in the gym. “Breakfast buffet has poha, Jain poha, 19 parathas, 18 types of rajma, dosas,” says Jain in the voiceover, moving his camera to show the Indian dishes.

The Indianisms do not stop there. Inside the room, guests can watch Hindi language news channels. If they step out to the hotel sports bar, they are greeted with IPL-themed decor.

And last but not least, Indian tourists have no reason to be homesick because the bathroom has not just a bidet but also a jet spray.

Watch the video below:

“Welcome to Majestic City Retreat, your home away from home,” quipped one person in the comments section. “Tell us you are in Bur Dubai without telling us,” another said with laughing emojis.

Dubai is a very popular destination for Indian tourists, thanks to easy accessibility, inexpensive flights and a huge diaspora population. The Bur Dubai area has a large population of Indians, giving it the unofficial nickname of ‘Little India’.

