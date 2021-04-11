IND USA
IPL 2021: The image shows Ritika Sajdeh with her husband Rohit Sharma.(Instagram/@ritssajdeh)
IPL 2021: Ritika Sajdeh shares pic with Rohit Sharma. Yuzvendra Chahal reacts

IPL 2021: Ritika Sajdeh shared her and Rohit Sharma's picture with a super sweet caption.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 06:34 PM IST

An Instagram post shared by Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Rohit Sharma, has now prompted people to love-filled comments, including Yuzvendra Chahal and Kevin Pietersen. It’s not just the sweet picture which has won people over but also the caption Sajdeh shared along with the picture.

“So proud of this guy,” she wrote along with a heart emoji while sharing the picture. Take a look at the sweet post which may make you say “Aww.”

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered more than 4.8 lakh likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

While reacting, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heart emoji. As for Kevin Pietersen, he shared an emoji which depicts celebration.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kevin Pietersen replies to Ritika Sajdeh's picture with Rohit Sharma.(Instagram/@ritssajdeh)
There were many who wrote how they too are proud of Rohit Sharma. Just like this individual who shared, “The whole country is proud of him,”

“Cuties,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cutest jodi,” expressed another. There were many who reacted with heart emojis.

What do you think of the Ritika Sajdeh’s Rohit Sharma related post?

