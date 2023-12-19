IPL 2024 auction: First auctioneer Richard Madley wishes luck to debutant Mallika Sagar

As the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is set to unfold today in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, the spotlight shines on 332 players who will undergo hammer today. Today’s mini-auction will also mark a historic moment as Mallika Sagar will step in as the league’s first female auctioneer. Ahead of her debut at the IPL 2024 auction, the league’s first auctioneer, Richard Madley, extended his heartwarming wishes. Madley even shared a nostalgic picture of the gavels he used during previous auctions. Gavels used by Richard Madley during IPL auctions from 2008 to 2018. (X/@iplauctioneer)

“Good luck Mallika Sagar as you prepare for the #IPL2024Auction. It is the ultimate honour to be invited to conduct the world’s highest profile auction and I wish you well. I will always treasure the memories,” reads the caption to the picture shared on X. The picture shows gavels of various sizes and colours that Madley used during the league’s auctions. He first used the hammer back in 2008 and continued until the IPL 2018 edition.

The tweet was shared a day ago on X. Since then, it has accumulated over 3.8 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Your voice in the auction was a bliss to our ears. Made our childhood special, sir. Thank you,” posted an individual. To this, Madley replied, “I seem to have generated many childhood memories.”

Another added, “We will miss you, sir! I grew up watching you as an auctioneer.” Madley replied to this comment as well and wrote, “My best wishes to the younger generation.”

“Quick question: what’s the difference between these many types of hammers with different designs that are presented in this pic? Just wanted to understand if there is any specific hammer for specific types of auctions or just any other?” enquired a third. Madley responded to this comment. He shared, “Just an assortment I’ve acquired over the years. Some look like a heavyweight - others a lighter touch. I’ve always favoured a smaller wooden model.”

A fourth shared, “We will miss you Richard Madley. Even today, whenever someone mentions the IPL Auction, the face that comes to everyone’s mind is yours! I wish we could witness you doing this again!” Madley replied and wrote, “It’s been five years, but it seems like yesterday only.”