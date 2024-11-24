‘You have 27 crore in your pants’: Zomato’s puntastic post on Rishabh Pant’s IPL auction

Rishabh Pant made history as the most expensive player in IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) added the star player to their team with a massive ₹27 crore bid. Pant broke Shreyas Iyer's record just minutes after he was picked by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore. Zomato shared a hilarious post over Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) ₹ 27 crore bid for Rishabh Pant(REUTERS)

The bid went viral on social media with IPL fans hailing the player. Never one to miss an opportunity for a viral tweet, Zomato joined in on the fun with a quirky post of their own. "Lucknow, if you have 27 cr in your pants, thoda humpe bhi kharcho yaar #IPLAuction," the post read, poking fun at the cricketer's last name with a pun.

Take a look at the post here:

The comments of the post were flooded with equally quirky responses from IPL fans and Zomato users. "Unfortunately you deliver ‘food’ not ‘six’," joked one of them, while another said, "Today, Lucknowi Biryani will be the most ordered dish." A third user set a condition on the food delivery giant, "If you deliver in the stadium then only."

Users poke fun at Zomato

Many cornered Zomato over CEO Deepinder Goyal's recent job listing that was subject to massive backlash due to its absurd job requirements. Goyal had caused a stir after sharing a two-page job listing for a Chief of Staff position which would be unpaid for a year and demanded a ₹20 lakh donation from the selected candidate to start the role.

"You hire 135 Chief of staff, you will get 27 crore," said one user, while another declared, "Nahi denge chief of staff k liye."

Goyal had rescinded the job conditions, saying the listing was a tactic to filter candidates who would be the best fit for the role. "This wasn't just another hiring post. As some people pointed out, the "you have to pay us 20 lacs" was merely a filter, to find people who had the power to appreciate the opportunity of a fast track career, without getting bogged down by the constraints in front of them," he had said, adding that applicants who talked about being willing to pay the money or having the money to pay Zomato will be rejected.