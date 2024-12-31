IRCTC down again: Site troubles during peak tatkal hour leave people frustrated, angry

IRCTC down: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) e-ticketing platform became unavailable for many users. When trying to access the platform, most were greeted with a “downtime message”. The outage caused widespread disruption, and people have taken to X to express their frustration. IRCTC down: People expressed their frustrations over the outage on X. (Screengrab, Unsplash/mimithian)

What did the “downtime message” say?

“Booking and Cancellation for All site will not be available for next hour. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. FOR CANCELLATION/FILE TDR, PLEASE CALL AT CUSTOMER CARE NO. 14646,08044647999 & 08035734999 OR MAIL. AT eticketshirete.co.in,” read the prompt on the IRCTC portal.

What did people have to say?

Users are fuming over the outage, with many claiming they lost their chance to book tickets due to the issue. Just like this individual who wrote, “Lost the chance to book a confirmed tatkal ticket for my father even though I was ready with all the info & to avoid payment delay, kept the irctc wallet full. Thanks to the IRCTC website glitches.”

Another added, “IRCTC Down .No Tatkal bookings.” A third joined, “2024 is ending, but some things never change. Tried booking a tatkal ticket on IRCTC, and guess what? The site is not accessible due to traffic! Tatkal feels more like a lottery than a service. Is anyone else still struggling with this?”

Check out some more X posts:

Downdetector data:

Downdetector is a platform that tracks real-time status updates on outages and service disruptions for various apps, online services, and websites. As of 11:40 pm, the site recorded nearly 1,600 reports of outages.

All the major cities across India experienced issues. These regions include Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, among others.

The site recorded that most problems were reported about the website, followed by issues reported about the app and ticket booking. This is the third time IRCTC faced an outage during tatkal hours this month.