Is TikTok back? Internet flooded with memes even as government says website is blocked

A fresh wave of memes has taken over X and Reddit after several users claimed they were able to access the TikTok website in India, even though the app itself continues to remain unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has denied these claims. Social media platforms lit up with witty takes as users expressed surprise, nostalgia, and humour over the unexpected development. Memes flooded X and Reddit after claims of TikTok website access in India, though DoT confirmed it remained blocked on all ISPs.(Representative image/Unsplash)

(Also read: From Charli D’Amelio to Khaby Lame: Top 10 highest-paid US TikTok stars in 2025)

DoT clarification

According to an update by NDTV Profit, the Department of Telecommunications confirmed that presently, the TikTok website is blocked on all internet service providers across India.

Has ByteDance reacted?

So far, there has been no official confirmation or response from ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, regarding any change in the platform’s availability in India.

Reactions from excited users

On X, the responses ranged from playful to outright hilarious. One user quipped, “TikTok website is back in India after 5 years, but the app is still unavailable. Content creators me khushi ki laher.” Another joked, “Last time TikTok was in India, we only had filters. Now? AI will be the influencer.” A nostalgic comment read, “Welcome back TikTok, long time no see,” while another said, “TikTok ka virus India mein wapas aa raha hai.”

Check out the hilarious memes here:

Hashtag trending across India

The chatter sent #TikTok soaring on X, with more than 105,000 posts recorded in just a few hours.

Background: TikTok ban in India

TikTok’s exit from India in June 2020 marked one of the most high-profile app bans ever imposed by the government. It was part of a larger crackdown in which the Centre banned 59 mobile applications, a decision taken in the aftermath of the deadly clash with Chinese forces in Galwan that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. At the time, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the move, famously describing it as “India’s digital strike” against China.