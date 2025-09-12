Italian calls out Indian woman who trolled her for marrying Kerala man: Exposing our haters’

A video of an Italian woman calling out a troll for commenting about her husband, a Kerala man, has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Eli stays in Dubai with her husband, John, and she highlighted a hate comment she received from an Indian woman. Eli lashed out at an Indian woman for sharing a hateful remark on her profile. (Instagram/@elisaandjohn)

“Exposing hate, not hiding it. Every week we get racist comments just for being an Italian + Indian couple sharing our travels. Instead of ignoring them, we’re putting the spotlight on hate to show the world how ugly it really is. We’ll keep loving, keep traveling, and keep sharing. Because love > hate. Always. If you’ve ever faced hate just for who you are, this one’s for you,” Eli wrote while posting a video.

In the video she highlights the comment she received. “Sad! All u found is Indian guy? They are good for nothing.” The next shot shows the profile of the person who shared the remark, which shows she is from India.

What did the social media say?

The video prompted mixed reactions. While some supported Eli in calling out her hater, a few supported her troll. Some even asked Eli to go easy on her hater.

An individual posted, “I don’t think it was a personal attack on you specifically. She seems to be just tired of her experiences with Indian men and let out her frustration in a not very pleasant way. She took the liberty BECAUSE she is Indian. Cut her some slack and be kind, please."

Another added, “She is right, girl. One experience is all you need rn.” A third posted, “Being an Indian and hating on the same is so rich.” A fourth wrote, “Good on you. I’m an Indian woman and fully support you calling out these haters.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)