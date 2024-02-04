Italian mafia boss, who fled prison using bed sheets, nabbed in France

Italian mafia boss Marco Raduano, who fled from a prison in Sardinia using bed sheets in 2023, has been arrested in France. He was on the list of Europe’s most wanted criminals, maintained by Europol, the law enforcement agency of the European Union. The man climbed down the prison wall using knotted bed sheets. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

According to a report by BBC, the 40-year-old mafia boss was serving a sentence of 24 years for drug trafficking and other crimes when he executed his daring escape from a high-security prison in France.

The act was also caught on camera. In the video, Raduano can be seen climbing down the prison wall using bed sheets before making a swift getaway.

Take a look at the video here:

The man was dining in a restaurant with a young woman when the authorities arrested him in Aléria. The police also arrested his right hand, Gianluigi Troiano, near Granada in southern Spain, reports the BBC.

According to The Guardian, Raduano is the head of the Gargano clan, operating within the ‘fifth mafia’, a relatively unknown criminal syndicate based in Foggia, Italy.

