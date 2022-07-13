ITBP constable sings ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’ from Border. Wins hearts online

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police regularly share videos on Twitter of their personnel engaged in any task or showcasing their talent. In one such video shared on Wednesday, ITBP constable Vikramjeet Singh can be seen crooning the song ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’ from the 1997 film Border. The ITBP personnel’s voice is winning hearts online and netizens praised his talent.

The ITBP posted the video with the caption, “Singing on the request of #Himveer brothers during a gathering. Constable Vikramjeet Singh of ITBP sings a song from the movie Border (1997).” The clip was posted a few hours ago and it has received more than 2,000 views so far. The 2:20 minute clip shows Vikramjeet Singh, wearing a blue turban, singing the hit song while three personnel are standing in the background. The song ‘Aye Jaate Huye Lamhon’ was sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and picturised on Suniel Shetty in the film Border that also starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna.

Watch the video below:

ए जाते हुए लम्हों...



Singing on the request of #Himveer brothers during a gathering.



Constable Vikramjeet Singh of ITBP sings a song from the movie Border (1997). pic.twitter.com/LrDD9UmTL1 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 13, 2022

The video has also received more than 280 likes and several comments as people praised his talent.

“Wow just wow. You are great sir, you should sing often,” commented a Twitter user. “We salute you all,” wrote another. “I love you ITBP,” said a third. “Wow, very nice song,” another individual posted.

In June, the ITBP had shared another video of constable Vikramjeet Singh singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song ‘Afreen Afreen’ along with Constable A Neli who played the guitar.