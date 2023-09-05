News / Trending / Ivanka Trump rides the waves at Miami Beach. Watch

Ivanka Trump rides the waves at Miami Beach. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 05, 2023 03:42 PM IST

An Instagram user reacted to Ivanka Trump’s surfing post and wrote, “OMG! You’re a pro!”

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, recently shared a video on Instagram. It showcases her skillfully surfing at Miami Beach. Alongside this, Trump also shared a picture from her beach vacay.

Ivanka Trump surfing at Miami beach while her son smiles for the camera. (Instagram/@ivankatrump)
The video shows her surfing while wearing a vibrant yellow swimsuit, a cap, and a black life jacket. In the photo, she strikes a pose while showcasing her surfing prowess. Her son, Theo, is also in the picture, who is seen sitting in a boat and looking at the camera with a huge smile on his face.

Watch Ivanka Trump showing her surfing skills here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 96,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even shared comments on the post.

Here’s how people reacted to Ivanka Trump’s surfing skills:

An Instagram user commented, “How did you pull off wearing a hat while doing that?”

Another shared, “This girl can do anything.”

“So smooth!” exclaimed a third.

A fourth wrote, “OMG! You’re a pro!”

What do you think about Ivanka Trump’s surfing skills?

