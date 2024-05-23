Journalist claims a Mumbai restaurant employee cleaned drain with utensil used for frying food

Journalist Siraj Noorani made a shocking revelation about a restaurant in Mumbai's Kurla West LBS Road, near Kalpana Theater. Noorani alleged that an employee working in the restaurant was seen cleaning the kitchen drain with a utensil used to fry food. He also warned people to be careful when eating fried food from outside. The man was seen cleaning the drain with frying net.

The clip posted by Noorani shows a man in a blue-coloured uniform. As he was standing in the kitchen, he opens the drain and puts the frying net inside it. He then takes out a bunch of garbage from inside it and puts it in a bucket. In the middle of the video, the cleaner also notices the man recording him, however, does not stop his act. At the end, he walks away with the bucket and the dirty frying net. (Also Read: Waiter killed resisting robbery attempt in Navi Mumbai)

Here's the picture of the cleaner:

Snapshot of the Mumbai employee cleaning the drain with frying net. (X/@sirajnoorani)

Earlier, a 21-year-old waiter from Leawood, Kansas, USA, was arrested after he was found guilty of intentional food harm. Jace Christian Hanson posted videos of himself where he was "urinating in food contained in restaurant-style bins, pressing food items against his penis and buttocks, and using his feet to touch food items." A few of the videos also displayed Hanson urinating over various food items at the restaurant, such as sauces, desserts and more. He even uploaded videos of him spitting on "everything" in the restaurant.

While he confessed to masturbating in the restaurant's walk-in refrigerator, he said he did not put his bodily fluids on anything. When the police asked him about the motive behind his crimes, Hanson responded that his first motivation was because he disliked his job, but he continued doing it as he started to enjoy it. (Also Read: Pune: Waiter in police net for placing mobile in restaurant washroom)

Following his detention, Hanson faced charges of criminal threat, a crime carrying a maximum sentence of 13 months in prison and a fine of $100,000. He is due to appear in Johnson County District Court on June 6 and is now free on a $100,000 bail.