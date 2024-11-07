Kaise aisa ho sakta hai mere sath’: Bengaluru influencer accuses 10-year-old boy of groping her

A disturbing claim by a Bengaluru influencer has left people in disbelief. She alleged that a ten-year-old boy groped her breast while she was filming at BTM Layout. Reportedly, the police later identified the boy and further investigated the matter. The image shows a Bengaluru influencer who alleged that a 10-year-old boy groped her. (@nehabiswal120)

“An Instagram user, @nehabiswal120, has reported facing sexual harassment in BTM Layout, Bengaluru. She claims that while she was walking down the street, a boy on a bicycle approached her, greeted her with a ‘hi,’ and then inappropriately touched her before quickly fleeing the scene. In her video, she highlights the distressing incident as a reflection of the lack of safety for women on the streets of Bengaluru,” X page Karnataka Portfolio wrote while posting Neha Biswal’s video.

A crying Biswal is seen narrating the incident, alleging that the boy suddenly groped her and the incident left her shaken. She also shows handprints on her top where the boy allegedly touched her. In a follow-up video, she added that while some locals helped her apprehend the boy, others expressed doubt.

Take a look at the videos here:

Social media is divided:

The videos prompted people to post varied comments. While most supported the women, some painted a picture of a North-South divide. A few refused to believe her and called her a “drama queen.”

“Even the comments on this are sickening. She literally has it recorded, and people still come up with theories about North Indians wanting to defame Bangalore and whatnot?” posted an X user. Another added, “The public also has a responsibility to help in such situations. Police can’t be everywhere, but the general public should step in and catch hold of such criminals.”

A third commented, “I don’t believe her.” A fourth wrote, “This is showing the way India is going. This is really shameful.”

"No FIR"

“I did not file an FIR because a child is involved and I don't want to ruin his future but I do want him to be caught and be given some kind of a warning,” Biswal said. The influencer further thanked Bengaluru Police, adding, “They did not make me feel like I am not a local, but I am still mentally disturbed by what had happened.”

What did the police say?

"The boy was 10 years old and he claims that he was trying out some stunts with the cycle when he brushed past the victim. Biswal said she did not want to file an FIR as that would harm the juvenile's future, but we are looking into it," DCP South Sarah Fatima told Moneycontrol.

Biswal later shared a video on Instagram thanking everyone who helped her during her ordeal. “I’m grateful to everyone who stood by me and offered tremendous support. Thank you so much," she wrote.