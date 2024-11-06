Kamala Harris faked door-knocking video? Behind the scenes clip supports viral claim

The night before US voters stepped out to choose their presidential pick, Democratic nominee and current US Vice President Kamala Harris went door to door in a last minute appeal to persuade citizens to pick her over rival Donald Trump. In the video, Kamala Harris can be seen talking to a couple outside their home when she tells them: “I want to do a door knock!"(X/@TrumpWarRoom)

The Indian-origin leader also shared a video of herself knocking on doors in Pennsylvania. A woman emerges from the door and gives Harris a big hug when she introduces herself and greets her.

"Took some time today to hear from voters in Pennsylvania and ask for their support," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

However, another video showing her talking to a couple during her door-knocking campaign has now gone viral on social media, claiming that she "staged" the door knock.

In the video, Harris can be seen talking to a couple outside their home and laughing with them when she tells them: “I want to do a door knock!"

Oh! You want to do a door knock?” the resident asked. “Yeah! Come on, let’s knock!” Harris responded as the couple and their son go inside the house again.

A few moments later, a loud door knock is heard and the door opens and Harris begins greeting the residents again.

"Kamala's 'door knocking' in Pittsburgh involved her meeting supporters outside their home, then demanding they move to the doorway so the press could capture a fake door knock," read the caption of the post on X which has now gone viral.

Social media users quickly criticised the vice president's move. "Everything about Kamala’s campaign is fake," said one user.

Another user wrote, "Kamala’s 'door knocking' moment in Pittsburgh couldn’t be more staged if they tried. She actually had supporters step outside, then told them to go back to the doorway just for a press shot, creating a fake scene to look like she’s out there meeting voters."

