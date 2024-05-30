Kerala woman delivers baby inside KSRTC bus as nurses, doctors rush in. Nail-biting video stuns internet

A woman went into labour inside a state-run KSRTC bus in Kerala, promoting the driver of the bus to dash inside a hospital campus in Thrissur district. A nail-biting video has surfaced, showing the medical team rushing inside the bus to help the woman birth the baby. Kerala: A hospital staff carries the newborn after a woman delivered inside a KSRTC bus. (X)

The incident took place at Amala Institute of Medical Sciences in Thrissur. The now-viral CCTV visuals begin with the red and yellow KSRTC bus racing inside the hospital premises as two security guards pushes a stretcher to the door of the bus. A couple of people are seen jumping out of the bus to help move the stretcher.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

One of the guards gets inside the bus for a few seconds and then steps out to urge the hospital staff to get inside the bus. In seconds, a line of hospital staff, nurses and doctors get inside the bus even as others wheel in medical equipment and tools needed to help the woman birth the baby.

In a few minutes, a piece of blue cloth is taken inside the bus. Seconds later, a nurse emerges from the bus with the newborn safely wrapped in the piece of cloth. She is seen rushing inside the hospital, taking the newborn to the safety off the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) as people around make way for her.

Watch the viral video here:

The 37-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl, the New Indian Express reported. The condition of the mother and the newborn is "satisfactory", the report quoted a police official as saying.