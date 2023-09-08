Woman goes into labour while attending Beyonce's concert

As Beyonce was celebrating her birthday on stage on September 4, one of her excited fans went into labour while dancing to the beats of her songs. Sarah Francis Jones went into labour while attending Beyonce's concert. (Instagram/@cali.aka.sarah)

Sarah Francis Jones and her partner Marcel Spears, were attending Beyoncé's concert on September 4 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood when she started having contractions.

At first, she thought that it was false labour pain as the baby wasn't due till next week. However, to the couple's surprise, they soon delivered a healthy baby. (Also Read: US woman gives birth in parking garage of hospital)

"I said ‘Something is happening. Usually I like to dance at the concert, and I was like ‘OK, I need to sit down for a second.” Jones told KLA5.

Eventually, the couple decided to leave the concert, and by the time they reached their car, the labor pain had intensified.

"As the concert went on we were like 'I don't know about this.' By the time we got to the car into the parking lot it was full-on intense," Spears said to KLA5.

Jones and Spears welcomed a baby Nola on September 5.

Jones had also recorded what had transpired during the concert and shared it on her Instagram.

The video shows her attending the concert and slowly starting to feel the labor pains. As the clip progresses, you can see her at the hospital.

Watch the video shared by Jones here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The share has also received over 35,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this video of Jones:

An individual wrote, "If I started having contractions during a Beyoncé concert, I’d be like 'WAIT.'"

A second commented, "She wanted to see the show for herself! Congratulations."

"Ayee congratulations bro! @mrmarcelspears you both are already the dopest parents I know," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Congratulations to you both! You look so happy! Welcome your new bundle of joy!"

