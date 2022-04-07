Kid patiently waits as mom does his hairstyle, reacts to seeing himself in mirror. Watch

A video of a kid reacting to the hairstyle his mom did has turned into a source of happiness for many on social media. Shared on Instagram by the toddler’s mom, the video is absolutely heartwarming to watch. There is a chance that the clip will win you over too.

“Our morning hair routine! I know we don’t have much hair to work with right now but I still like doing a lil sum sum to it! I never realized how sweet these moments are when he’s quietly sitting and waiting for me to finish because I’m always in a rush to get us out the house! I say that to say, this is a reminder for me to slow down and enjoy the little moments like this more often before he’s doing his own hair one day,” the momma wrote while sharing the adorable video of her kid.

The video opens to show the mom applying different products to make sure that the kid’s hair is de-tangled. She then completes the hairstyle and hands him a mirror. The little one, almost instantly, showcases a huge smile upon seeing his refection.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received several love-filled responses.

“I just love his energy. His response in the mirror did it for me,” wrote an Instagram user. To which, the little one’s mom shared, “Me too! I love his expressions.” Another individual posted, “PLSSSS HE IS SO PRECIOUS. How do you ever tell him no?” And, this is the reply they received, “Easy, when he starts pulling pots and pans out.”

“Awwww so cute!” shared a third. “Oh that smile! That would make my day. So beautiful. You cannot have a bad day just looking at the adorable face,” expressed a fourth. “He’s such a good baby and so adorable!!” commented a fifth. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you smiling?

