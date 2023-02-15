Killi Paul and Neema Paul dance to the viral song Tum Tum. Watch

Viral Tamil song Tum Tum by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini, Sri Vardhini, S. Thaman, and Roshini has taken over social media by storm. Many people are grooving to this song and following a choreography on it. Now internet sensations Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul also shared a video where they were seen dancing to this popular song.

In the short video, both of them match the steps to the song and even lip-sync it. The duo's adorable dance has grabbed thousands of eyeballs, and people can't seem to get enough of it.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on February 5. Since being shared, it has been viewed 1.5 million times. The video also has many likes and several comments.

Take a look at the reactions here:

An individual in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Beautiful movements for and the most trending Tamil song. Love your dance." "So gracefully you dance. Nice to see your dance for other languages too," added a second Instagram user. A third person wrote, "So cute. Happy to see you dancing to a Tamil song." Another person expressed, "So sweet, Killi Paul and Neema." Many other netizens have reacted using heart and fire emoticons.