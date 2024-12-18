'Kiski mummy hain yeh?': Viral CCTV video shows woman on scooter stealing potted plant

In yet another case of bizarre flowerpot thefts in India, a woman was caught on CCTV lifting a small potted plant from outside a house and zooming away with it on her scooter. The undated video, posted on X, shows a empty street with a few people walking. The woman was caught on CCTV lifting a small potted plant from outside a house.(X/@gharkekalesh)

A woman enters the frame on her scooter but her gaze is fixed on a building to her left. Suddenly, she stops in front of a house and parks her two-wheeler. She quickly gets down and picks up a potted plant from outside a house. She untangles the plant's stems from the other plants near it and puts in on the scooter. A car passes her but she remains unfazed. She swiftly hops on her vehicle and drives away.

Take a look at the video here:

The video comes amid a similar incident on social media a month ago when a woman in a BMW stole a potted plant from outside a Noida event. The clip was viewed by thousands on social media who were baffled by the woman's actions.

'Can afford scooty but not plants'

"What's with the women stealing flowerpots? A couple of days ago, 2 girls were caught stealing a big gamla but failed due to its weight. But seriously, what do they do with these flowerpots?" wondered one user.

"This is a new development in India. There have been many cases of plant thievery recently," quipped another, while a third user said, " She can afford a scooty and petrol but not flower pot? kaun hain ye log, kaha se aate hain?"

"Taking flowers may be considered OK but stealing flower pots? Gamla kaun churata hai bro!" read a comment while another joked: "Kiski mummy hain yeh?".

One user said that a rumour or superstition might be behind this practice. "There is a rumor going around among that if you steal a potted plant or a money plant from a rich person's house and plant it in your house, then prosperity will come to your house too," they explained.