Kitten tries to sit on stuffed toy, dog nanny tries to help but makes it worse. Watch

In a world in which we’ve heard dogs and cats don’t get along, finding heartwarming videos that show such interspecies friendships make for great content. Several people spend time on the Internet looking for such videos, and if you’re one of them, this video is perfect for you to watch. It shows a sweet moment between a tiny kitten and a big dog. The video, shared on Reddit, will instantly put a smile on any animal lover or pet parent’s face. The image shows a dog trying to help a kitten. (Reddit/@ledim35)

The video opens to show a little kitten trying its best to climb on top of a stuffed toy. Moments later, a doggo enters the frame and watches the kitten, as if trying to understand what the tiny cat is doing. The dog then decides to help the kitten with this task. However, there’s a small miscalculation on the doggo’s part. Just when the kitten manages to climb on top of the toy, the dog tries to give it a little push. Unfortunately, the dog nudges the toy instead and the kitten lands back on the floor. The doggo even gets a little scolding from the tiny kitten for its action - and the doggo has a rather dramatic reaction to it.

Watch the adorable video below:

Isn’t this a delightful interaction? People on reddit sure think so. The video, posted on Reddit’s ‘r/aww’ community has collected over 1,800 upvotes along with several wonderful reactions.

Here’s what Redditors have said about this video of the dog and kitten:

“Dog nanny is trying to help,” reacted an individual. “The loud roar at the end scared the dog. Hilarious,” shared another. Well, who can disagree that the dog is just a big-sized puppy. “He is a good boy waiting for his friend to grow up so they can really play together lol,” posted a third. “OMG the dog’s reaction at the end was too cute!” commented a fourth. We completely agree.