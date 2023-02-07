Kittens ‘recreate’ Jenna Ortega’s viral Wednesday dance, impresses people

The viral Wednesday dance set to the tune of The Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps arrived on Netflix late last year. It has since created a buzz on social media. While many have imitated the epic dance, others have recreated Jenna Ortega’s iconic look from the hit Netflix show. Some even lip-synced her dialogues from Wednesday. Recently, a video of kittens ‘recreating’ a viral Wednesday dance was recorded and posted online. It is winning people’s hearts left, right, and centre, and this clip may have the same effect on you. The video is such that you may even watch it on loop.

“Wednesday kitty dance, please, sound on,” read the caption of the video shared on an Instagram page dedicated to the cats. It also accompanies several hashtags, including #wednesday and #kittens. The page uses the handle @lorettabritishcat and has over 5.1 lakh followers on the meta-owned platform. The clip shows three kittens sitting on a bed and ‘recreating’ the hit Jenna Ortega dance. They even move their tiny paws to imitate the titular character’s famous dance perfectly. A text insert on the video reads, “Wait for it….”

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on January 10 on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 26.8 million views. It has also received more than two million likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Wow, that’s really impressive!” posted an individual. “These are the only dances to this song I will watch from now on,” expressed another. “Best thing on the Internet,” wrote a third. “Nothing is more cute than this,” commented a fourth. “Meaoonesday,” joked a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON