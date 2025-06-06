‘Life reads like a legend’: Writer moves millions with tearful tribute to late girlfriend

Millions across China were moved to tears by a deeply personal speech delivered by Liu Chuxin, winner of the fiction category at China’s Lijiang Literary Award. The 34-year-old writer used his moment on stage not to celebrate his own success but to honour the memory of his first love, who stood by him through years of struggle and rejection, reported the South China Morning Post. He had once promised her that if he ever won an award or published a book, he would shower her with gifts.(Representative Image/Pexel)

Also read: Indian billionaire publicly backs Vijay Mallya: ‘Why is he still a political punching bag?’

Liu, who now works as a researcher at the Hubei Academy of Social Sciences, met his girlfriend, Xiaopi, in 2017 while pursuing his doctoral degree in philosophy at Wuhan University. She remained a constant source of support as he chased his dream of becoming a published writer, a journey that spanned two decades of submissions and repeated rejections. This recent award marks his first published work.

Unbroken promise

In a speech that left the audience at the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region in tears, Liu remembered Xiaopi’s quiet encouragement. He recalled how she would understand, without words, when he needed to break away from their walks to return home and write. Though she occasionally seemed upset, she never stopped him.

He had once promised her that if he ever won an award or published a book, he would shower her with gifts. But his understanding of her quiet sorrow deepened years later, when he discovered she had been listening to Jonathan Lee Chung-shan’s song Hills, which includes the lyric: “I climbed over the hill, only to find nobody waiting.” At the time, he hadn’t grasped the meaning of the line. That changed in 2021 when Xiaopi was diagnosed with stomach cancer and passed away.

Liu’s debut novel, Ni Tan, which translates to “quagmire” — explores the feeling of being adrift in life’s uncertainties. He said it mirrors both his writing journey and personal grief. On stage, he struggled to hold back tears as he shared the moment he found a letter from Xiaopi while going through her belongings after her death.

In the letter, she wrote, “Hope you write a great book in agony.” Liu ended his speech with her words: “Life brings us countless sorrows, but when we look back, it reads like a legend.”

His speech struck a deep emotional chord online, with over five million people watching the video.

Renowned Chinese authors such as Yu Hua and Dong Xi, part of this year’s Lijiang Literary Award jury, praised Liu’s speech. “Luck will come to those who persist in what they love,” Yu said, reflecting on Liu’s years of dedication.

The Lijiang Publishing House, which organises the award, has confirmed plans to publish Liu’s book later this year.

Also read: New York man charged with animal cruelty after 48 dogs found in cramped apartment