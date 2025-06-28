Life-threatening commute: People cross overflowing river in Madhya Pradesh in scary video

Amid continuous rainfall and rising water levels, a video from Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district has raised concerns. The video captures people crossing an overflowing river without any safety measures in place. Snippets from a video show people crossing a river amid the risk of rising water levels in Madhya Pradesh. (X/@PTI_News)

“Madhya Pradesh: People seen crossing overflowing river without any safety measures in Harda, amid rising water levels due to continuous rainfall,” PTI wrote on X while sharing the video.

An individual reacting to the video wrote, “This is so risky—floodwaters are no joke. Hope everyone made it across safely.”

In a separate incident, three men drowned while taking a bath in the Narmada River in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Akanksha Tirya said, “A large number of people were taking bath at Lachhora Ghat on the occasion of 'amavasya' (dark moon day). Three youths entered deep water, around 200 metres away from the bank, and drowned.”

Two men among the three got trapped after they entered deep water to take a bath. The third person jumped in to save the other two, but all three drowned. The men who died were identified as 35-year-old Ramdas Sejkar, 25-year-old Devendra Jat, and 30-year-old Karan Jat.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Home Guard, along with a police team, reached the spot after being alerted of the incident. They retrieved the bodies of the three victims. The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem.

(With inputs from PTI)