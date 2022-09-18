Home / Trending / Little girl dances in front of an elephant, it imitates her steps in the cutest way. Watch

Little girl dances in front of an elephant, it imitates her steps in the cutest way. Watch

Published on Sep 18, 2022 03:55 PM IST

The now-viral video that shows an elephant imitating a little girl's dance steps was shared on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral video posted on Instsgram, shows the little girl standing in front of an elephant and its caretaker. (Instagram/@cute_wild_tv)
ByArfa Javaid

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos that capture the sweet antics of animals. And such videos have the superpower to fill our hearts with joy and paste a broad smile on our faces. Just like this viral video that features an elephant imitating a little girl.

The video was posted on Instagram by a page that uses the username cute_wild_tv. "Love love love love love you elephants," read the caption written alongside the cute video. It also accompanies several hashtags, including #elephantlove and #elephantbaby. The video opens with a little girl performing endearing dance steps in front of an elephant and its caretaker. She then stops suddenly. What happens next will not only surprise you but will surely lift your mood. The elephant imitates her dance steps by shaking its head and flapping its ears.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra also shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Who did better?"

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on August 7 on Instagram, the video has gone viral with 9.1 million views and more than 5.8 lakh likes. It has also received thousands of comments from netizens.

An Instagram user commented, "That's absolutely beautiful!!" "How cute," shared another. "Thats so awesome," posted a third. "I think elephants love people. They actually light up when they see humans," remarked a fourth with heart emoticons.

