Little girl practising an introduction before entering classroom is a must-watch

Do you remember your first day of school? And now with the pandemic, many little kids are going to school for the first time in their life. And this is making them quite anxious about how they will make friends or introduce themselves. Just like this one little girl named Harley Mae whose practice to overcome her anxiety has gone all kinds of viral on Instagram.

There is a chance that this video will bring a huge smile to your face, based on how entirely cute this little girl is. She even has a massive fan following on Instagram of more than 48,000 followers. And the page dedicated to her is known to post several photos and videos of this little girl who is also a fashion icon. The caption to this video reads, “Hi, I'm Harley!” This is exactly what she says to herself.

The text insert in the video helps viewers understand what she is doing in it. It reads, “Harley practising her intro before she enters her classroom.” And for all the right reasons, this video has won people’s hearts all over Instagram and is continuing to do so every second. We won't give away exactly how cute it is so take a look at it for yourself.

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 12 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this adorable toddler and her last-minute introduction practice. It has also received more than eight lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This is so cute, I wanna give her a hug.” “Her dinosaur backpack, I'm sobbing,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Omg it's so adorable ugh.” “Hello Harley! May you have a good day at school and get lots and lots of good friends,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did you find it just as cute as we did?