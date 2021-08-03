Home / Trending / Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door. Watch
The image shows the puppy getting help from a bigger doggo.(Reddit)
Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door. Watch

“Good boys teaching the pup how to use the doggy doors,” reads the caption.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:33 PM IST


Elder siblings are most of the time the best people to teach their younger siblings a lesson or two about life. And believe it or not, the situation is almost the same in the doggo world. Case in point this Reddit clip of a small puppy getting guided by its elder doggo siblings through a small door. The video is bound to leave you saying aww.

The clip starts with an iffy puppy sitting in front of a dog door of a house. A few seconds into the recording, others doggos of the house enter the house through the door and help the puppy get out. “Good boys teaching the pup how to use the doggy doors,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:


Shared some 11 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 10,100 upvotes and tons of comments. Netizens loved the sweet guidance shown by the bigger doggos, many couldn’t stop gushing about how lucky the pup was to have such amazing siblings.

"’C'mon buddy let’s try it one more time. You can do it!’," wrote a Reddit user trying to voice the thoughts of the bigger doggos. “I love how they all come in like 'whatcha doin inside buddy?',” commented another.

“Such good bois!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?

