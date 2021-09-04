Little puppy plays with butterflies in this adorable viral video

If you’re someone who loves videos of dogs, then here is a clip that may make you very happy. It is a video involving a little puppy and two butterflies.

The video was shared on Reddit. “Cute little dog playing with butterflies,” reads the caption of the video. The clip opens to show a little dog standing on grass with a ball in his mouth. It is intently staring at two butterflies flying in front of it.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 46,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated various comments.

“I don't think I've ever seen something so precious in my entire life,” wrote a Reddit user. “The purest thing I've seen,” shared another. “You dog is the main character in a Disney movie,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you with a smile too?

