Logic test: Solve this tricky maths riddle to earn the title of brain teaser champion

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jun 06, 2025 02:24 PM IST

A maths riddle shared on X confused users with tricky equations.

Brain teasers are more than just fun distractions — they challenge logical reasoning, pattern recognition, and creative thinking. From school students to working professionals, many enjoy these puzzles for the mental workout they offer. Among the most popular varieties are maths-based brain teasers, which often require far more than simple calculation; they demand the ability to spot hidden patterns and apply lateral thinking.

A viral maths puzzle on X puzzled users with its equations.(X/@jitendra789789)
The puzzle

If you’re a fan of mind-bending puzzles, a new mathematical riddle has surfaced online that’s sure to twist your brain. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jitendra789789, the puzzle reads:

“2×3 = 36, 3×4 = 144, 4×5 = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

 

At first glance, the equations appear blatantly incorrect — after all, 2×3 is 6, not 36, and 3×4 is 12, not 144. But that’s exactly what makes the puzzle intriguing. This isn’t a simple maths question; it’s a riddle disguised as arithmetic. The real challenge lies not in performing basic multiplication but in deciphering the hidden logic that turns these ordinary expressions into extraordinary results.

Another puzzle

Previously, X user Laura Michelle shared a seemingly straightforward equation that left many scratching their heads:

“Without a calculator, just your brain, solve this: 60 + 20 + 6 - 10 × 0 = ?”

While some rushed through the sum, ignoring mathematical rules, others correctly followed the order of operations — revealing just how deceptive such puzzles can be. The simplicity on the surface often masks a trap for the unwary, making these puzzles both entertaining and unexpectedly tricky.

The internet’s obsession with puzzles continues

Social media platforms like X and Reddit have become hotspots for viral challenges like these. Users enthusiastically share, debate, and compete to crack the code first. The mix of logic, surprise, and collective curiosity keeps millions engaged.

So — have you managed to crack today’s maths puzzle? If not, it might be time to give your brain a little workout. Remember, in the world of brain teasers, it's not always about the numbers — it’s about the patterns they hide.

Viral News
