Lord Ganesha takes 108 avatars in Indore's pandal

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Indore has kicked off with a ten-day celebration, and various pandals have been set up across the city. One particular pandal, situated in Jairampur Colony, has garnered significant attention due to its unique display of 108 different forms of Lord Ganesha. These 108 diverse representations of Lord Ganesha have idols in the form of a conch shell, brinjal, and more. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Mohnish Landge)

These 108 diverse representations of Lord Ganesha have idols in the form of a conch shell, brinjal, a cricketer, freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, Sai Baba, Lord Shiva, Krishna, Shivaji Maharaj as a schoolboy, and many more.

The secretary of the public festival committee in Jairampur Colony, Anil Aaga, shared, “We have been organizing Ganesh Utsav in the colony for the past four decades. Each year, we unveil Lord Ganesha with a distinct theme. This year, we have depicted Lord Ganesha in 108 different forms.”

Skilled Bengali artisans have crafted these intricate idols. Aaga also mentioned that last year's idol was themed around the tricolour flag in commemorating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking the 75th Independence Day.

Devotees of Lord Ganesha were captivated by this unique concept. One of the devotees, Priyanshi Shukla, expressed, "It is a very unique concept. All the 108 Ganesha idols are different, it is the first time we have seen this."

Other devotees echoed similar sentiments, expressing that they had never witnessed such diverse Lord Ganesha forms in one place.

