‘Magical blue hue’: Video captures enchanting neelakurinji flowers that have rare 12-year bloom

A series of visuals of neelakurinji flowers, which bloom only in a 12-year cycle, has mesmerised social media users. Shared on X by an IAS officer, the beautiful blue-hued flowers are considered one of the world’s rarest. The image shows blooming neelakurinji flowers. They bloom in a 12-year cycle. (X/@supriyasahuias)

Supriya Sahu, the additional chief secretary of the health department of Tamil Nadu and former ACS of environment, climate change, and forests, posted the video along with an interesting tidbit.

“Flowers of Neelkurinji bloom once every 12 years. It is said that Nilgiris gets its name due to the magical blue hue imparted by these stunning flowers. Neelakurinji Strobilanthes kunthiana has most recently been assessed for The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species in 2024 and listed as Vulnerable, emphasising the need for its conservation,” she wrote, adding that the pictures and the video were shared by one of her friends.

One of the pictures shows Kuttan, a Toda tribesman, sitting amid a sea of blue. The blue sky in the backdrop makes the picture even more alluring. Another photo shows the blue flowers peeking from amid their green surroundings. The video further captures a close-up of the flora.

The pictures of these rare flowers stunned people and they didn’t hold back while expressing their wonder. Many also voiced their opinions about the conservation of this species of flora. A person wrote, “These rare flower species should be protected by all means.”

Another added, “Nature is next only to heaven. Being in cities makes us more uncivilised and inhumane. Speak to any tribal, farmer, or villager; they know more about nature than any well-qualified environmentalist. Preserve nature for next-gen protection.”

“It is indeed a pleasure to learn that the name of the town Nilgiris is derived from the flower Neelakurinji, which blooms once every twelve years. Thanks for the info and pics, madam,” commented a third.

A fourth wrote, “The magical and rare creation of nature.”

Why do neelakurinji flowers bloom only once in 12 years?

According to a blog by Kerala Tourism, neelakurinji flowers are perennials. Among them, some flower only once in their lifetime, where they set seeds and die.

"Such plants are known as monocarpic, opposed to polycarpic plants that flower and set seeds many times during its lifetime," reads a part of the blog.

Besides Kurinjis, bamboos also fall into this category.

"Different species of Kurinjis have different intervals of flowering. Neelakurinji matures in 12 years time and flowers gregariously every 12 years," the blog explains.

What are your thoughts on this post by the IAS officer about the history of the neelakurinji flowers?