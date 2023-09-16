News / Trending / Malala Yousafzai pens love-filled birthday post for her ‘favourite person’ Asser Malik

Malala Yousafzai pens love-filled birthday post for her ‘favourite person’ Asser Malik

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 16, 2023 11:40 AM IST

Malala Yousafzai took to Instagram to share a special birthday post for husband Asser Malik.

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai took to Instagram to share a love-filled post to wish her husband Asser Malik on his birthday. She also posted a series of images along with her share.

Malala Yousafzai with her husband Asser Malik.(Instagram/@malala)
Malala Yousafzai with her husband Asser Malik.(Instagram/@malala)

“Happy birthday to my favourite person in the world, @asser.malik. You are more than just Ken to me, you are a true partner. Every person should be so lucky to have someone as supportive, caring and kind by their side. You make every day together an adventure and I am so excited to continue to explore whatever the future holds. P.S. I will let you win golf today because it’s your b’day,” Malala wrote. The pictures she shared on Instagram shows her spending time with her husband.

Take a look at this birthday post by Malala Yousafzai for Asser Malik:

The post was shared 17 hours ago. Since then, it has gathered close to 1.4 lakh likes. The share has further accumulated tons of comments. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

“Lovely couple,” posted an Instagram user. “The coolest couple,” joined another. “Aww, you both are so cute,” added a third. “You are wonderful,” wrote a fourth. Many simply wrote “Happy birthday” to wish Asser Malik.

