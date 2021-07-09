Mama duck plays hide and seek with ducklings. Video is too cute to miss

In an adorable video, a mother duck can be seen having some fun time with her ducklings. Shared on Reddit, the video has won the hearts of many and may leave you gushing too.

The video starts with the mama duck swimming in a pool of water. As the clip goes on, the duck dips its head in the water and disappears. The ducklings rush to the spot to find their mother as she pops up in a different place.

Take a look at the the clip:

Shared some three hours ago, the video has garnered over 1,100 upvotes and several reactions. While some were amused at the mother duck’s behaviour, others found the whole clip adorable.

One individual had a funny comparison to make and if you’re a fan of the popular TV series The Big Bang Theory then you’ll find it amusing too.

“Bazinga. I’m reminded of Sheldon in the ball pit from Big Bang Theory,” read the comment.

“Playing hide and seek or trying to get a few moments of peace from her brood?” commented another. “This is so cute it hurts,” wrote a third.

