Mama leopard reunites with cubs, takes them to a safe location

There are certain videos on the Internet that are absolutely heartwarming to watch. Just like video involving a mama leopard and her cubs. Shared on Twitter, there is a possibility that the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his personal Twitter handle. Alongside, he also posted about the incident in the caption. “These 7-8 days old cubs were found by workers. Area was cordoned and monitoring was done. A 24 hour wait and mother took them to safe location!” he wrote. While replying to his own post, he also added why waiting for the mama leopard was a good decision.

“It was a well thought out decision not to remove them from location. But remove all disturbances and put a 24X7 vigil. Idea was to wait and provide protection. If mother doesn’t come for substantial time then backup plan. But she came and took the cubs,” he explained.

These 7-8 days old cubs were found by workers. Area was cordoned & monitoring was done. A 24 hour wait & mother took them to safe location ! pic.twitter.com/bAKl78OvV4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 25, 2022

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 75,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Good news, thanks for sharing Parveen,” wrote a Twitter user. “Understanding nature and allowing it to take its own course is more important than unnecessary interventions made in hurry… Kudos to your staff,” posted another. “Excellent conservation work done by your team sir. Kudos,” expressed a third. “Wow wonderful,” commented a fourth. “Lovely! Glad their mother came back,” shared a fifth.

