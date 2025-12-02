Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man breaks into lion’s enclosure, killed as zoo-goers record gruesome incident

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 09:08 am IST

Videos of the horrifying incident have surfaced on social media, which show a lion attacking a man moments after he entered the animal’s enclosure.

In a tragic and gruesome incident, a 19-year-old man was killed in Brazil after he climbed inside a lion’s enclosure at Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara in João Pessoa. Videos of the horrifying moment went viral after the zoo goers who witnessed the incident captured it on their mobile phones.

The man evaded security at the zoo to enter the lion’s enclosure. (Screengrab (X))
The man evaded security at the zoo to enter the lion’s enclosure. (Screengrab (X))

The man, identified as Gerson de Melo Machado, was diagnosed with schizophrenia, reported local media Correio Braziliense. The outlet added that, although the security tried to stop him, Machado acted quickly and climbed a wall to enter the enclosure. Upon entering, he was attacked by a lion and died from the injuries.

Also Read: Reckless Gujarat man approaches feeding lion for video, it charges at him. Watch

Full statement by the City Hall of João Pessoa:

The municipal government of João Pessoa, the capital of the state of Paraíba, Brazil, issued a statement following the incident. Below is the translated version of the full statement as reported by Correio Braziliense.

"The City Hall of João Pessoa, through the Environment Secretariat (Semam), reports that, on the morning of this Sunday (30), a man deliberately invaded the lion's enclosure in the Arruda Câmara Zoobotanical Park (Bica). Quickly and surprisingly, he climbed a wall of more than 6 meters, the security fences, accessed one of the trees and invaded the enclosure. According to the Civil Police investigation, the man acted in a possible act of suicide. Although the security teams tried to prevent the action, the man acted quickly in accessing the enclosure and died as a result of the injuries caused by the animal,” read the statement.

Also Read: Gujarat man's heart-stopping encounter with lion leads to something surprising

The statement continued, “As soon as the incident was discovered, the park was immediately closed for safety procedures and removal of the body. Semam has already begun investigating the circumstances of the event and is cooperating with the competent authorities. The City Hall expresses its condolences to the victim's family and clarifies that, despite all the existing security measures, which meet technical standards, the man persisted in trespassing, culminating in this regrettable episode.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Man breaks into lion’s enclosure, killed as zoo-goers record gruesome incident
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On