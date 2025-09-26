Millennial man buys $272,000 home to impress parents of his 54-year-old partner

A 33-year-old Japanese man made headlines for his romantic and bold gestures of love towards his 54-year-old partner. When questioned about his 21-year gap with his now-wife, he reportedly purchased a house worth 40 million yen (US$272,000) to show his commitment. The man ‘instantly fell in love’ with his classmate’s mom, who is nearly 21 years his senior. (Screengrab (Rednote))

Isamu Tomioka first saw his classmate’s mom, Midori, during junior school when she was attending a parent-teacher meeting, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP). However, his feelings for Midori developed when he met her again years later at his friend’s saloon.

“I instantly fell in love with Midori,” he said, adding: “She is elegant, gentle and full of feminine charm.” He then learned that Midori had recently gone through a divorce and asked for her contact details.

Recalling the moment, Midori told the outlet that she was “surprised” but also “happy”. Initially, she wasn’t interested, but later gave in. “He remembered everything I had ever said.”

Tomioka showered Midori with spontaneous gifts, a trip to Disneyland, and decorating a room with balloons and flowers, among other things.

Why did Isamu Tomioka buy a house?

He decided to purchase the property when he faced opposition from Midori’s parents, who were unsure about the relationship. They said, “Midori is already 51 and cannot have more children. This is unfair to you and your parents. You are only 30. It is better to marry someone your own age.”

He showed his commitment through this gesture, and it worked: Her family agreed to their relationship. The couple registered their marriage in July 2024 with everyone’s blessings.

After the wedding, Tomioka became the stepfather of his classmate and the grandfather of four of Midori’s grandchildren.

What did social media say?

The incident prompted varied reactions among social media users. One individual wrote, “There is no one-size-fits-all path to marriage. As long as the two people are living a good life together, that is what matters most. I wish them happiness,” reported the outlet.

Another posted, “This guy really went all out to pursue someone he liked, not just emotionally, but practically too. He delivered both emotional value and real material value.” A third remarked, “So from now on, never joke around in a guy’s dorm by saying ‘I am your dad’.”

In a separate incident, a Japanese couple made headlines for their 60-year age gap. A 23-year-old man revealed to be in a relationship with his classmate's 83-year-old grandmother. The man fell in love with the woman after seeing her at his friend's house for the first time.