Man claims company refused to hire him after learning his salary was too high for his age: 'I feel sad...'

A Reddit user has shared his frustrating job-seeking experience, claiming he was rejected by a Japanese company solely because of his age. A 21-year-old Redditor faced job rejection due to his young age.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A promising start, but an unexpected end

The post, shared by @Affectionate_Law5796, details the journey of a 21-year-old Redditor who applied for a job at a Japanese company via LinkedIn. The hiring process included multiple rounds, such as a take-home test, a technical interview, and an HR interview. He successfully cleared all the rounds, but during the HR interview, the focus shifted to his age and current salary.

"I answered 21, and they said my salary was too high for my age. Their expressions changed, and their excitement faded. Despite doing well in the technical interview, they later informed me that I was ‘too young’ for the role," he wrote, adding that he felt his young age was a disadvantage in job hunting.

Internet reacts

The post received various reactions, with many Reddit users pointing out that Japan’s salary system is largely based on seniority rather than skills. One user explained, "In Japan, salary is heavily based on age. Most people start with around 250,000 yen a month, and their pay increases as they grow older. Unlike in the US, experience doesn’t determine salary."

Another commenter suggested the rejection might have been about money rather than age: “It could be that they just couldn’t afford your salary. Sometimes companies don’t give the real reason for rejection.”

Several users highlighted Japan’s age-biased hiring culture. "Japanese companies value seniority over skill. It’s a cultural thing," one wrote. Another advised, "Aim for US-based companies. They pay better and offer better career growth opportunities."

Others debated the claim of having 3–4 years of experience through part-time jobs. "Part-time jobs don’t count as full experience, especially if they aren’t ‘real’ jobs," a user argued.

Another pointed out that job seekers older than 40 face even worse discrimination: “Try being 40+. We have it a million times worse.”

Some users suggested ways to navigate such situations. "Your mistake was revealing your age. You should have asked them how relevant it is to the job. Did you perform well in tests compared to others? Never answer questions about age, religion, or personal background," one wrote.