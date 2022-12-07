Home / Trending / Man cleans Delhi Metro's floor after spilling food, wins hearts online

Man cleans Delhi Metro's floor after spilling food, wins hearts online

Published on Dec 07, 2022 02:17 PM IST

A post shared on LinkedIn shows a man cleaning Delhi metro's floor after spilling food.

Man cleans Delhi metro floor.(Linkedin/@AshuSingh)
Social media is the one place where we get to see a multitude of things. From viral dancing, singing to heartwarming posts, many things often tug at our heartstrings. Recently, a LinkedIn post on a boy cleaning the food from the Delhi Metro's floor is catching the attention of many people.

In a LinkedIn post shared by user Ashu Singh, he wrote, "In #DelhiMetro a young boy, who was sitting with plugged earphones, was taking out his water bottle from his bag when his tiffin box fell, and all his lunch spilled onto the floor.

The boy tore out a page from one of his notebooks and picked up all the food from the floor." He further added, that the boy took out his handkerchief and wiped the floor till it was clean.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked 67,000 times and has several comments. '

One person in the comments said, "More than a brand ambassador of swatch bharath mission, this boy is a brand ambassador for taking responsibility or accountable behaviour. I salute this student boy and his parents." A second person said, "Thanks to him and thanks to his parents for feeding him with great shanshkar and character and work ethics. God Bless Him." "This little champion has a lot of sense of responsibility, with discipline inherently built into his nature. He will not only be successful but will also be the reason for others to be successful," said a third.

