Man dances on stage during graduation ceremony, netizens crack up watching viral video

Graduating engenders a feeling of accomplishment and it is indeed a day to celebrate success with utmost joy. And one viral video on Instagram shows a man doing exactly that. The clip captures the man dancing enthusiastically on the stage during his graduation ceremony.

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Faizaam Alam from India. The video shows him dancing on the stage while graduating from the University of Nottingham in England. The video opens to show Alam dancing excitedly before the audience and the vice-chancellor. A text insert on the video also adds context to the clip. It reads, "This is how I graduated."

“Definitely the main character moment. This was goals, I just had to graduate like this," he wrote while sharing the video. He added further, "Thank you @uniofnottingham and the Vice-chancellor @toddlandman for passing the vibe check. Love you @adwait.khandelwal for recording this."

Watch the video here:

The video has been posted on August 22 and since being posted, it has accumulated more than five lakh likes and several comments from Instagram users.

One of the Instagram users commented, "Just Indian things." Another wrote, "Seriously soo funny, can't stop laughing." "Love the energy!!!" expressed a third. A fourth posted, "When backbencher graduated."