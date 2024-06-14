Man dies, wife injured after being electrocuted in a hot tub, investigation underway

Texas resident Jorge Guillen, 43, died, and his wife, 35-year-old Lizette Zambrano, was left injured while they were vacationing in Mexico. The couple was staying at the Sonoran Sea Resort in Puerto Peñasco when they entered a hot tub and were shocked by "electric discharge". The man was discovered submerged beneath the water when officers arrived at the resort. (Pexel)

According to a witness who spoke with Telemundo, onlookers desperately tried to pull the pair out of the water, but the electrical current prevented them from doing so. As one woman attempted to get into the hot tub, she was slightly shocked. Videos posted on social media captured the frantic scene after the accident, with onlookers yelling as they attempted to assist the pair, reported The Independent. (Also Read: Man falls to death nearly 2,000 feet off Norway cliff featured in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The news outlet also informed that Guillen was discovered submerged beneath the water when officers arrived at the resort. One of the witnesses claimed that the facility had turned off all of the hot tubs. To ascertain Guillen's official cause of death, the state's attorney general's office has opened an investigation. Authorities are also investigating the cause of the electrical discharge.

A GoFundMe was started to help support the couple's family. The page reads, "Our best friends have experienced a horrible accident. Jorge had a heart of gold and was always there for family and friends. The love they shared was one for ages. We are asking for your help to bring him home & help with medical expenses for her. As Lizzette is in the hospital, her mother, Maria, has remained strong and has been helping during this difficult time. Maria will continue to support Lizzette to make sure she receives all donations. We are beyond thankful for the love and support that our friends have received." (Also Read: Man beaten to death at cemetery for refusing to partake in threesome, 2 women detained: report)

Till now, the GoFundMe has received more than $42,000 in donations.