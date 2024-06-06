Man falls to death nearly 2,000 feet off Norway cliff featured in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible

A man in his 40s died on Monday, June 3, after falling about 2,000 feet off a cliff in Norway, which was featured in a "Mission Impossible" movie. Nina Thommesen, police attorney for the Sør-Vest politidistrikt, confirmed about the man's death. She informed that the tourist was travelling alone and was found through his phone and ID. The man has not been officially identified, but the police say they are 'reasonably certain' of his identity, as per reports. The man slipped and fell down. (Unsplash)

The police questioned the two witnesses on the scene on the day. One of them, who saw the man, explained that he slipped and fell from the cliff. (Also Read: Kharar: Man beaten to death after he stops accused from assaulting woman)

Thommesen told CNN, "The police are investigating the case as a fall accident. We have no assumptions that anything criminal has happened."

Preikestolen cliff in Norway is known to be one of the most iconic spots in the country. According to Visit Norway, "Preikestolen (The Pulpit Rock) towers 604 metres above the Lysefjord, and the trek there is one of Norway's most famous mountain hikes. The interest in Preikestolen is high, with more than 300,000 nature-loving hikers visiting the renowned rock formation every year." (Also Read: Ludhiana: Man falls from bike after snatching mobile phone, dies)

This cliff became even more famous when it was featured in the sixth Mission Impossible film, starring Tom Cruise.

The cliff served as a stand-in for Kashmir during production for the action scene in which the two main protagonists of the 2018 movie Mission: Impossible—Fallout tumble from a cliff. 2,000 people trekked 4 km (2.4 miles) to the cliff for the film's debut to watch it projected by lasers at night, reported CNN. (Also Read: RPF constable's quick thinking saves a passenger from the brink of death. Here's what happened)