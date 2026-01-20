Man flaunts cash online, ex-colleague disguises as woman and steals ₹10 lakh

A bizarre theft case from southern China has drawn attention after an envious former colleague allegedly disguised himself as a woman to steal thousands of dollars in cash from a man who regularly flaunted his savings online. The man was sentenced to jail and fined, (Pixabay/Representational image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the incident took place in April 2024 and involved two men surnamed Yang and Xu, who had previously worked at the same company. It recently drew public attention after the Huli District People’s Procuratorate in Xiamen, Fujian province, southern China, handled a residential theft case.

Prosecutors said Xu came across a video posted by Yang on social media in which Yang openly displayed large stacks of cash kept at his home. The post triggered jealousy and, according to investigators, led Xu to plan the theft.

“He loved showing off his money, and I knew he preferred keeping cash at home instead of using bank cards,” Xu later admitted during questioning. “I was short of money at the time, so I thought why not just go and ‘take’ some from his place?” he added.

How did it unfold? To avoid being recognised, Xu decided to disguise himself as a woman. He purchased a wig, a short skirt, black stockings and other accessories from a clothing shop. Late at night, he changed into the outfit and took a taxi to Yang’s residence, which he had visited in the past.

Xu entered the building through a stairwell window and made his way to the flat. At the door, he searched a shoe cabinet and found a spare key hidden inside a pair of shoes, exactly where he expected it to be. Surveillance footage later showed the suspect wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and a long black wig while carrying out the crime.

Inside the flat, Xu found a black box near the bed containing multiple stacks of cash. He emptied the money into a rubbish bag and left behind just a single five-yuan note. In total, he stole around $10,500 (around ₹10 lakh).

Before leaving, Xu returned the key to its original hiding place and discarded the women’s clothing in a public bin nearby. He later gambled away part of the stolen money at a casino and hid the rest at his home.

Yang discovered the theft only the next day after accidentally knocking over the box and realising the cash was missing. He reported the incident to the police, leading to Xu’s arrest.

Prosecutors ruled that Xu had unlawfully entered the property and committed theft. He was sentenced to jail and fined, though authorities did not disclose the exact punishment.