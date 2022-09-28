Man hilariously uses Halloween prop kept outside house to complete his delivery. Watch

Halloween is just around the corner. Naturally, different social media platforms are filled with various posts related to this holiday. Amid those, a post involving a prop kept outside a house for decoration and a delivery driver has captured people’s attention. Instagram user Khloe Kuriatnyk posted the video on her personal page.

“There are good people in the world and some of them happen to be door dash delivery drivers,” Kuriatnyk wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the delivery driver approaching the door and stopping in front of a bench kept outside. A skeleton prop is also placed on the bench. Without hesitation, he places the bag on the skeleton’s lap. What, however, is even more hilarious is the text he shares after making the delivery.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered more than 12,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“This is perfect,” posted an Instagram user. “The smile on my face while watching this lol,” expressed another. “It’s the smile on his face while he is doing it that is so humbling,” commented a third. “This is incredible,” shared a fourth. “He understood the assignment,” wrote a fifth.