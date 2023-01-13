Man imagines Delhi's future amid rising smog through AI, shares scary pictures

Every year India's capital Delhi sees an alarming drop in the air quality. The air quality in Delhi affects millions of people to the point where it not only gets difficult to breathe, but even the eyes start burning, and the visibility on the streets gets low. Recently, an artist on Twitter imagined the future of Delhi amid rising smog. This has stunned many people.

Twitter user Madhav Kohli shared a series of photos where he imagined how Delhi will battle pollution in the future. He portrayed people doing daily chores, however, every picture shows them adapting to a polluted environment.

In the first picture he shared, you can see an old lady standing on the street with a gas mask on her face.

What will New Delhi and its battle with pollution look like in the future?



Visualized using ai pic.twitter.com/v9vQDyoNax — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 11, 2023

In another picture, he shared the aerial view of a monument. Just below the monument, a thick layer of smog covers the area. While the sky seems to be full of dust. The trees and the buildings are hardly visible in the pictures.

And the nights like this pic.twitter.com/2fFKLufdvL — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 11, 2023

A third set of pictures show a bunch of children playing in the streets. Each child has a gas mask on their face.

Children playing outside pic.twitter.com/wh3xZMsX1r — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 11, 2023

In other pictures, you can see people buying vegetables, police on duty, and wedding pictures, all of them are wearing gas masks.

Oh! you want to go out and buy vegetables in Delhi? pic.twitter.com/qWqUXApWcn — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 11, 2023

Gotta stay fit pic.twitter.com/fgaP2nb8Sc — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 11, 2023

And Shaadi season will remain Shaadi season pic.twitter.com/W6k9ZnumvM — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 11, 2023

Madhav Kohli shared these pictures on January 11. Since being uploaded, the post has been liked by close to 200 people and has had several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "The visuals are ai generated,not the description. None the less scary visuals." Another person said, "Really sad seeing these pictures." A third person wrote, "Chernobyl."