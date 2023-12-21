close_game
Man makes Kangana Ranaut’s portrait using mango pickle. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 21, 2023 08:06 AM IST

The video that captures the artist using mango pickle to create actor Kangana Ranaut’s portrait has clocked over 4.2 million views on Instagram.

Many artists are known for their unconventional methods when it comes to creating artwork. From creating portraits by burning wood with magnifying glasses to making murals out of recycled materials found on the streets, there seems to be no limit to their creativity. Now, a video of an artist making a portrait is doing the rounds. Wondering why? Well, he uses mango pickle to create the portrait. Yes, you read that right!

Artist using mango pickle to make Kangana Ranaut’s portrait. (Instagram/@artist_shintu_mourya)

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by Artist Shintu Mourya. It opens to show a man eating mango pickle with roti. The video then transitions to show him making a portrait using mango pickle. To add intricate details, he uses his nails to draw hair, earrings, and more. Finally, he reveals the portrait he has made. It is of the actor Kangana Ranaut.

Watch the video right here:

The video has gone viral with over 4.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The video even elicited a flurry of responses from people.

Check out a few reactions here:

“Your talent is unique, brother. God does not give this talent to everyone. Hats off,” posted an individual.

Another joked, “Yummiest painting ever.”

“I have seen pickle painting for the first time,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Wow, that’s great.”

“Outstanding,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Wow! What a talent!”

“Amazing art, brother,” shared a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

