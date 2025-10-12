Man performs risky stunts with Maruti Baleno in Greater Noida, fined 57,500 by traffic police

A viral video from Greater Noida is making waves online after a man attempting to show off his driving skills ended up with a hefty fine instead. The clip, featuring a black Maruti Suzuki Baleno performing high-speed stunts, captured both viewers’ attention and the authorities’. Greater Noida driver faced a ₹ 57,500 fine after his Baleno stunt video prompted swift action from the Noida Traffic Police.(X/@GreaterNoidaW)

The clip begins with a black Baleno speeding down a main road while another vehicle follows closely behind, recording the scene. The car suddenly swerves and drifts at high speed before cutting to another shot where it performs a similar move and parks abruptly by the roadside. At first, it appears to be a typical street stunt video until the final few seconds deliver a surprising twist.

The video ends with a photo of a traffic challan showing a fine of ₹57,500 issued by the Noida Traffic Police for reckless driving. The viral clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “A guy performed stunts with his car on the streets of Greater Noida. Noida Traffic Police took action and imposed a fine of ₹57,500. Good job, @Noidatraffic.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Police take swift action

Soon after, the Noida Traffic Police confirmed the action on their official handle, writing, “Taking cognizance of the said complaint, action has been taken to issue an e-challan (fine of ₹57,500/-) in accordance with the rules against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules.”

Online reactions pour in

The video has already attracted nearly 3 lakh views, with many users applauding the police for their quick response. One user remarked, “Should have seized his car as well.” Another commented, “Ideally there needs to be stricter laws more than fines.”

While some applauded the authorities, others expressed satisfaction at seeing consequences for such reckless acts. “Satisfaction moment,” wrote one user, while another added, “You earned my respect @Noidatraffic.”

Others pointed out that such punishments send a clear message against life-threatening road stunts. A commenter said, “This is how you discourage stupidity on the roads.” Another wrote, “Hope more people learn from this.”