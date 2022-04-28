Man posts hack of travelling in a car with a baby. Watch to find out

If you are a parent of a toddler, you must be aware of the difficulties of travelling in a car with a baby. Babies are usually restless and it is difficult to hold them in your arms for long hours. If you are looking for a hack for travelling with your babies in a car then you must watch this video posted on Instagram.

The video was posted by the Instagram account cutest_baby_angel on April 19 and it has got over 3.9 million views so far. “Make your road trip easy and comfortable for you and the baby,” says the text on the video. In the video, the backseat of the car is turned into a bedroom for the baby so it can travel comfortably. The video shows a man placing a mattress over cushions on the backseat of the car. He then puts a bedsheet over the mattress and also covers the window. He then keeps stuff toys so that the baby can sleep comfortably and also play with the toys.

“This is for the babies who don’t sit in car seat. I have tried a lot but my baby doesn’t like to sit on car seat… of course you have to hold the baby continuously but I think it’s better than taking them in your arms for hours (this way you and baby both will suffer). Best part is baby can sleep comfortably. Don’t forget to carry dry sheets so that you can keep the baby diaper free for some time. Keep extra bed sheets, napkins, some disposable bags, baby’s favourite snacks and toys,” he explains in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

“My muma still does for us,” commented an Instagram user. “Very nice trick,” posted another. “Very useful video,” said a third.

The baby’s account is managed by her mother. She has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this hack of travelling with a baby?