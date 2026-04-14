Man questions NCR to Bengaluru move, internet cites better pay, AQI and more

“I’ll never understand people from NCR who move to Bangalore for a job. It makes sense when somebody is from a non-metro city/town/village. But if you're living in Gurgaon then what incentive do you have to move away for a job, and also deal with rent?” he wrote.

In the post, user Akshay said that he struggles to understand why people already living in metro cities would choose to relocate to another metro for work. He argued that while shifting from smaller towns to big cities is understandable, moving between two well-developed cities doesn’t make sense.

An X post questioning why people from Delhi-NCR relocate to Bengaluru for work has triggered a discussion online, with users weighing in on career opportunities, lifestyle, and quality of life.

(Also Read: Techie compares Bengaluru salary with US pay, calls ₹50 LPA package in India ‘lifestyle downgrade’)

How did social media react? Akshay’s quickly drew mixed responses. While many users defended the move, citing better career prospects and work culture in Bengaluru, others argued that job mobility itself often leaves people with limited choice.

One user wrote, “Better opportunities, free will to roam around own country, career prospects and more importantly in my case away from toxic culture of show off, minding own business, better AQI, relatively less thuggish & more orderly (relatively).”

“Lol, Delhi NCR is nowhere close to Bangalore when it comes to high-paying jobs. That alone is reason enough to move out. And let’s not even get into AQI...And DLF ke alava hai bhi kya Gurugram mai,” commented another.

“In Delhi NCR, you get to switch only when you have a connection. Also in large corporates, seasoned employees don't leave unlike Bangalore. Secondly, It's very rare for MNCs to randomly take people from linkedin who have applied. If this has happened to you, be grateful!!!!” wrote a third user.

“IMO people dont have choice actually, wherever the company calls most probably you have to go,” said one user.

“mostly it is about getting out of ur comfort zone and meeting new people. There are endless side hustle opportunities in banglore compared to any other tier 1 city in India rn,” one comment read.

“Gurgaon, as fancy as it sounds, has very less meaningful startups and jobs. its either 3 -4 good ones else everything else is BS. thats why folks seeking actual work in actual startups come to Blr,” said one user.