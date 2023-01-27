Man takes his mom to Singapore, says she's first from her generation to travel abroad

The internet is filled with wholesome tales, and the one story that has tugged at the heartstrings of many is of Dattatray J. Dattatray J is a blockchain developer who lives and works in Singapore. A few days ago, he posted two pictures of himself and his mother and wrote that he brought his mother to Singapore to show her another part of the world and his workplace.

In the post, the man explained that his mother had spent her whole life in the village and had never seen an airplane from a close angle. His mother became the first one from her generation to travel abroad and the second lady from their village. "The only thing that hurts me is - wish my dad would have been around to experience this! I really urge people who are traveling/traveled to show the other beautiful part of the world to your parents, irrespective of the period you are traveling for. Trust me, their happiness can not be measured," added Dattatray J.

Take a look at the post here:

Dattatray J shares about his mother on LinkedIn.(LinkedIn/@Dattatray J)

Isn't it adorable? Ever since this post was shared on LinkedIn, it has been liked by more than three lakh people. The post has also received several comments.

Take a look at the reactions here:

One person in the LinkedIn comments section added, "Great, it's really fantastic." A second person said, "Dear brother, I don't know who you are? But I love your heart. Due to your respect for your mother! great and best wishes!" "This is great. The best a son can do for his mom. May God bless you!!" wrote a third.