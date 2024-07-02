 Man tattoos Delhi's Vada Pav Girl's face on his hand, people say 'This is why education is important' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man tattoos Delhi's Vada Pav Girl's face on his hand, people say 'This is why education is important'

ByVrinda Jain
Jul 02, 2024 10:51 AM IST

A man found inspiration in Chandrika Gera Dixit and decided to get her face tattooed on his hand.

Chandrika Gera Dixit, aka Vada Pav Girl, who is now also a Bigg Boss OTT contestant, first shot to fame after her video of selling vada pavs at a stall in Delhi's Sainik Vihar went viral on social media. Since she became popular, numerous videos of her selling vada pavs and getting in brawls with people caught the attention of many internet users. While a few might have watched her videos for entertainment, a man found inspiration in her and decided to get her face tattooed on him. Yes, you read that right.

Chandrika Gera Dixit's tattoo on man's hands. (Instagram/@MaheshChavan)
Chandrika Gera Dixit's tattoo on man's hands. (Instagram/@MaheshChavan)

A video showing the tattoo was posted on Instagram by Mahesh Chavan. The clip opens to show a man visiting the tattoo parlour and asking the receptionist to tattoo Chandrika Gera Dixit's face on his hand. As per Chavan, the man was inspired by Dixit when he was jobless. The man thinks of Dixit as her "guru" and after following into her footsteps, he decided to open a vada pav stall. (Also Read: Delhi’s ‘Vada Pav Girl’ spotted with Ford Mustang, says ‘something big is coming soon’)

Watch the video here:

This video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gained over 10 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "This. This is why education is very important."

Another Instagram user, Abu, said, "Brother will regret it."

"Cover-up tattoo coming soon," posted Instagram user Lakshya Saini.

A fourth shared, "That's why education is much needed."

Chandrika Gera Dixit in Bigg Boss OTT:

The third season of the reality show, which actor Anil Kapoor is hosting – began streaming on June 21 on JioCinema. On the show, Dixit revealed that she earned 40,000 per day by selling vada pavs.

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Chandrika spoke with Pinkvilla about why she was doing the show. "People are meant to comment. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. (People are bound to say something or the other). Often, people comment on others' lives without knowing about their stories and struggles. It is very amusing to me as people make perceptions about me so quickly without knowing anything about me. I never do that for anyone else. How can you simply judge people without knowing them?" she told the news outlet.

Man tattoos Delhi's Vada Pav Girl's face on his hand, people say 'This is why education is important'
