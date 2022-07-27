Man tours the world with three cats, video captured hearts online

Travelling the world with your pets is an underrated pleasure that few individuals enjoy. Just like this man who travels the world with his cats to several places, including Paris and New York City - dream destinations for many. The video is such that it may make you say 'aww' and may even prompt you to watch it over and over again.

The video has been posted by an Instagram page named spongecake_thescottishfold, dedicated to the furry trio - Sponge Cake, Mocha and Donut. The page documents their travel with their pet dad and is full of several emotionally rewarding videos. "Always grateful for the adventures. Have a great day!" read the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video shows felines' curiously taking in the sights on their visit to Venice, Paris, Milan, and New York City from Dan's backpack carrier. "Money will return, but I will never be in my 30s travelling the world with my cats again," read a text insert on the video.

The video featuring the pet dad and three cats has received more than 2.9 lakh views and over 31,800 likes. It has also garnered several comments from individuals and Instagram pages dedicated to cats.

An individual posted, "Please come to Indonesia. " "Hello. What privilegy to travel with your babies around the world. Congratulation. Super Wuauuuu," another shared. "I love that you travel with your cats. You have inspired me!" expressed a third. "Awww you guys are so lucky to have pawrents like this," posted an Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Ringo. Another commented, "You're awesome!" "Great decisions. Those beautiful memories will last you a lifetime," wrote a third Insta page dedicated to a cat named Beans. Many have also invited the cats and their pet dad to their homes.