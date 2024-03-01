 Man working as watchman at Osmania University lands two government jobs | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Man working as watchman at Osmania University lands two government jobs, stands to make this much

Man working as watchman at Osmania University lands two government jobs, stands to make this much

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 01, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Golle Praveen Kumar prepared for competitive exams while working as a night watchman at Osmania University. His hard work paid off and he landed two jobs.

A man working as a night watchman at Osmania University has managed to land two government jobs after appearing for competitive exams. As per reports, 31-year-old Golle Praveen Kumar has received an appointment letter for a postgraduate teacher's position. Not just that, he is also selected for the final list of Junior Lecturers (JL).

A man took up a job as a night watchman at Osmania University on purpose as it gave him time to prepare for competitive exams. (Unsplash/@homajob)
A man took up a job as a night watchman at Osmania University on purpose as it gave him time to prepare for competitive exams. (Unsplash/@homajob)

With these appointments, Kumar is now eligible to teach higher secondary students, reports the Times of India (TOI). Presently, he earns a salary of 9,000 but with his appointments, he stands to make around 73,000 to 83,000 in a month.

"I never felt like I was doing a job. I had a room, access to books and material, and time to study. And that's all that mattered," Kumar told the outlet. He added that he requested the night watchman post at the Educational MultiMedia Research Center on the OU campus so that it leaves his mornings free for studies.

Kumar belongs to a humble background, reports India Today. While his father is a mason, his mother works as a beedi worker in Mancherial district in Telangana.

As per the outlet, Kumar chose to work as a night guard despite holding degrees like BEd, MEd, and MCom. He, reportedly, made this career choice to make use of the time he needed to prepare for the government exams and also to access study materials.

In another inspiring incident, 30 specially-abled individuals received job offers from various national and international companies while attending the Arts and Skills Exhibition that took place in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. They are trained for roles in retail and the food and beverage sectors. They got offers with entry-level pay packages.

The event was organised by the state government with an aim to provide a platform for specially-abled artists to showcase their arts, crafts and food items.

